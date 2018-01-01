ELEVATE YOUR EMAIL

Returns are only accepted for items purchased directly from the Vincero website. Returned items must be received in new, unused and re-sellable condition. The original packaging and any protective coverings and product information must still be on the product and in the packaging. Shipping costs of returned items are non-refundable.
Items that are purchased during a sale are not eligible for returns or exchanges.
Returns that are soiled, damaged or altered may not be accepted and may be sent back to the customer. If you are returning an item for exchange, you will need to return it for a refund. Once this is done, you will then need to make a new purchase for the item you want.
Returns received after 30 days of original receipt may be accepted at the discretion of Vincero Watches and will be for store credit only.
Returned items which were purchased as gifts will be dealt with on an individual basis.
Wrong, Damaged OR Defective
If there is an issue with the product itself due to defects in materials or craftsmanship please contact support@vincerowatches.com right away so we may replace it for you.
How To Make A Return
Simply email our customer support at support@vincerowatches.com and we will get you all taken care of.
Once we receive your returned item we aim to process it straight away although this may take up to seven days. Refunds will take up to 5 business days to clear, but may take longer to appear on bank or credit card statements.
Items that require repair may take up to four weeks to process, but are usually much quicker.